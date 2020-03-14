Central High School teacher and debate coach Katy Schwartz Drowns rallied her troops on Wednesday. They were planning for a big tournament this weekend, but there’s talk about canceling it due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“Do you think they will?” one student asked, peeking over a laptop screen.
“Debate coaches love to debate,” Schwartz Drowns said. “So you bet we’re going to talk about it.”
The team had sprung for some hotel rooms so the students could get more shut-eye between the two days of competition. Depending on performance, students may not arrive back until just before midnight — then a 6 a.m. departure for the next day’s rounds.
Schwartz Drowns and her team meet in a room without air conditioning. In this early spring, the room stays cool. As her students practice they wear jeans and shorts, not the usual suits and ties competitors don to impress judges.
If concerns are quelled, Liberty High School will host hundreds of students from all over Northwest Missouri and Kansas City for the National Speech and Debate Association’s national qualifying tournament. Winners will earn the chance to compete at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
While coaches debate about coronavirus and students hope to fight for sparse spots in the national tournament, the community is asking another question: What’s going to happen to our schools?
Editor’s note: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the speech and debate tournament was canceled. To read more about how the virus is affecting the region, visit newspressnow.com/coronavirus
104 years old
The average age of a building in the St. Joseph School District is 71 years, and for the three high schools, it’s nearly a century: 91 years. Central became a centenarian four years ago.
For Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl, and other district administrators, this translates to increased maintenance costs. Capital projects at the three high schools are estimated to cost $9.8 million over the next 10 years.
“I think that there’s a lot of things from the outside that look really good,” Van Zyl said. “But when you get in and start opening things up and start taking a look around, you know, the age, wear and tear on those facilities show up and plus, they’re not fully air-conditioned.”
In some cases, a new facility means an increase in utility costs. Replacing a school with partial air conditioning could mean an increase in utilities, but a decrease in maintenance required in upkeep.
Costs aside, new facilities create a certain climate, Van Zyl said. Enrollment in the St. Joseph School District decreased by 150 students last year. Commuter data from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce indicates more families are living in the south, commuting to work, and enrolling their children in Platte County or Park Hill school districts.
“So, in 15 years, it’s definitely going to be a big issue,” Van Zyl said. “I’d say in the next couple of years, it could be a big issue if we continue to lose students in regard to not just the high schools, but a lot of our facilities.”
‘Very fragile’
St. Joseph’s high schools can’t host a national qualifying tournament for speech and debate. Schools do host their own tournaments, but facility size restricts how many other teams they can invite.
“We haven’t hosted now in three or four years,” Schwartz Drowns said, citing weather and scheduling conflicts.
This year, Central helped Lafayette host their tournament. Schwartz Drowns said some of the rooms don’t lend well to competitions. Despite this, she said St. Joseph would be an ideal location since the city sits in the middle of the competitive district.
While coaches at other schools have air-conditioned rooms, Schwartz Drowns said many don’t have windows in their room. Her classroom only has two outlets, which are problematic at times.
“Like, if I try to print something, and turn on a lamp, and I don’t know, like, sneeze, I’ll blow the breaker and have to go out here and flip it back,” she said. “We’re just very fragile.”
Go shrimps!
Central Senior Teresa Gilpin is used to walking Liberty High School’s halls. She and her partner compete in public forum debate. Her teammates have a different kind of debate sometimes: What would St. Joe’s new high school mascot be?
“The shrimps,” she said.
Debate isn’t like other high school activities. Except for end-of-season tournaments, students can generally compete in whichever events they like, even humorous interpretation.
“As long as you put in the work, you’re going to get to debate and do pretty well,” Gilpin said.
Gilpin believes Central is fortunate compared to other buildings in the district, but she does take notice at the newer classrooms at Liberty.
“I think the kids kind of carry it around with them,” Schwartz Drowns said. “So it does make some victories a little sweeter.”