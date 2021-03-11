Ashley Martinez disappeared some 17 years ago, but a previously private affidavit could point away from a man a witness said was seen with the girl around the time she went missing.
Christopher Hart was previously identified by the Martinez family as the man they were told last was seen with the then 15-year-old. However, an affidavit provided by the Hart family to News-Press NOW this week says another witness saw Martinez with a different man some months after she went missing.
Denise Campbell, a former school administrator at Robidoux Middle School, wrote in a sworn document that she saw the teenager with a man other than Hart in the fall of 2004. Martinez went missing that previous summer.
"I saw Ashley Martinez standing on the northeast corner of Frederick Street and Leonard Road with a tall African-American man," Campbell wrote. "(They) turned north on Leonard Road (and) Ashley waved to me."
News-Press NOW verified the authenticity of the affidavit by speaking with Campbell, who has since moved from the St. Joseph area. The affidavit is notarized by a notary public who has held a valid license since the early 2000s and held one at the time the document was notarized. The affidavit is also signed by a witness whose name is illegible.
The affidavit was apparently prepared by Hart's lawyer at the time, Public Defender Scott Taylor. Taylor has since left the public defender's office.
In the affidavit, Campbell explains why she knows it was Martinez with the man.
"I was positive it was her as I had been an assistant principal when she attended and had many dealings with her," Campbell said. "After picking up my children, I travelled west down Frederick and saw the two once again walking west down Frederick across the highway bridge."
Campbell said she either called the Buchanan County Juvenile Office or the St. Joseph Police Department after the sighting. Campbell declined an interview with News-Press NOW for this story, instead referring to the affidavit.
It's unclear if police ever received a copy of the Campbell affidavit. The Buchanan County Juvenile Office didn't return a call Thursday. Jason Strong, the lead detective on Martinez's case, also didn't return a call seeking comment on the Campbell affidavit.
Tammy Mack, Ashley's mother, told News-Press NOW in 2017 that police have attempted to interview Hart, the man thought to be last seen with Martinez, but they've been unsuccessful.
“We do have proof that she had gotten in that car with (Hart) and that was the last time we’ve seen her,” Mack said previously.
But the Campbell affidavit suggests another sighting, after Martinez was apparently seen with Hart near Krug Pool on the day of her disappearance. The Campbell affidavit was signed on April 6, 2009, about five years after Martinez went missing.
“She (the detective) goes up to see (Hart), he refuses to see her and out the door she goes ... they’ve tried a couple of times throughout the years," Mack said in 2017. "Two to my knowledge, two.”
Hart is currently detained at the Buchanan County Jail, awaiting trial on domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon charges. He's never been charged in the Martinez case but did spend time in prison for assault and tampering with a motor vehicle.
A friend of the Martinez family, Julie Wahlgren, said she'd seen Hart and Ashley Martinez together before the teenager's disappearance. Wahlgren told News-Press NOW in 2017 that she's a cousin of Hart's, the first time she ever spoke publicly about the case.
“I remember going over to Chris’ house. He told me he met a girl. She was there, and he told me he’d met her at Krug Pool," Wahlgren recounted. "The next day, a couple days later maybe, I went back over there and she was there and they were talking about going to Oregon.”
The way Wahlgren tells the story, she was supposed to go with Martinez and Hart to Oregon, but she backed out, and just the teenager and Hart ended up going. But Campbell contends she spotted Martinez in St. Joseph later that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.