United Way of Greater St. Joseph has kicked off its annual Stuff the Bus drive after changes were made to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An annual event since 2009, hundreds of volunteers have set up donation drives at the two Walmart locations in St. Joseph and collected thousands of school items for children in need.
This year, donors can drop off items at the following locations starting July 22:
- United Way of Greater St. Joseph, 118 S. Fifth St., between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- The Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- AFL-CIO Community Services, 1203 N. Sixth St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Items in demand include backpacks, 24-packs of crayons, highlighters, composition or spiral notebooks, pencils and pens, markers, pocket folders, ear buds, dry erase markers and youth and adult-sized athletic shoes.
School supplies will be distributed directly to area school districts by United Way of Greater St. Joseph and The Salvation Army. AFL-CIO Community Services will work directly with area schools to distribute shoes.