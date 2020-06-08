The United Way of St. Joseph has launched a new program called "Take a Book Tuesday," and staff are asking members of the community to submit bookmarks for the summer reading initiative by Friday, June 12.
The goal is to have 1,000 bookmarks, according to Jodi Bloemker, director of community investment at United Way.
“We wanted a way to encourage students and children to keep reading over the summer,” Bloemker said. “It's just something fun for the volunteers to do – a way for them to be involved.”
The United Way is partnering with Second Harvest’s No Hunger Summer program, which aims to feed school-aged children in a 19-county coverage area in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
During summer break, kids can fall behind on reading levels and other skills, which may be compounded due to many schools being closed longer because of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
“We've already had some great responses. I have a couple of retirement communities who are organizing to have several of their residents make 100 or more bookmarks,” Bloemker said. “We're really excited about that partnership.”
The agency's reading adventure program began a decade ago. Typically volunteers read to children over the summer, but because of the pandemic the United Way had to get creative to ensure kids' reading skills still are challenged this summer.
“We are partnering with Second Harvest's No Hunger Summer because they have 13 or 14 feeding sites around St. Joseph,” Bloemker said. “We're also partnering with several school-aged child-care programs, so places where kids who might be 7, 8, 9 years old … we're partnering with several of those to hand out books on Tuesdays.”
The United Way has a mailbox outside its front office at 118 S. Fifth St. labeled “Take a Book Tuesday” for bookmark drop-offs. Individuals wanting to participate can call 816-364-2381 to schedule a porch pickup or mail submissions to P.O. Box 188, 64502.