Raising money during a pandemic is no easy task, but the United Way of Greater St. Joseph has brought in a little more than $2 million to benefit its 19 partner agencies.
Campaign Director Renita Neville said that figure may continue to go up throughout the rest of the year despite the fact United Way officials weren't able to get their message out through some traditional means.
“There were new donors, even at some of the companies where we've run campaigns historically and yet we weren't able to actually be there this year,” Neville said. “Another nice surprise was that some people that have donated for years not only continued but chose to increase this year.”
The United Way did not set a goal for fundraising this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic conditions. Last year the agency raised just more than $2.6 million through the campaign.
There are a few companies still raising money and individual donations are still coming in. Those who want to donate can go online to stjosephunitedway.org/give or call 816-364-2381.
This year’s campaign has been difficult for United Way staff and volunteers to meet face-to-face with community members. One of the ways they have gotten around that has been through social media.
Weekly “What’s Up Wednesday” events, which consisted of campaign chairs Terri and Pat Modlin giving reports from United Way partner agencies about how they help the community, were one way to spread the word. Another segment called “Thankful Thursday” identified the entities in town that were supporting the United Way during the campaign.
“COVID did have an impact, a glaring impact,” Neville said. “I think the most significant impact has been just the inability to directly connect with people, and we know that makes a big difference.”
The United Way is offering ways to give back to the community besides a monetary donation. Those who want to volunteer can find information in a recently released a holiday guide. Go online to stjosephunitedway.org/holidayguide to learn more.
One of the biggest impacts the United Way had on the community this year has been through organizing recovery efforts after Contrary Creek flooded about 200 South Side homes.
Because of the circumstances of the flood, many homeowners without insurance had to foot 100% of the bill. The United Way compiled a list of those families and paired their needs with organizations that wanted to help.