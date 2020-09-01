What do the Bartlett Center, InterServ and United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri all share in common?
They help kids in St. Joseph, and they also partner with the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. The United Way kicked off its annual campaign to raise money for 17 partner agencies Aug. 31. The agency has not set a goal for fundraising this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic conditions. Last year the agency raised just more than $2.6 million through the campaign.
Danielle Brown, InterServ’s director of social services and human resources, spoke about where the money goes.
“The dollars that are donated to United Way stay local, they are responsibly spent and responsibly allocated to their partner agencies and their initiatives,” Brown said. “Just for an example, the South Side flooding, United Way was one of the first agencies on board saying what can we do? How can we get there? What needs to be done and how can we coordinate this?”
Brown knows this because InterServ was out there distributing meals every day.
The money from previous campaigns made the response to that unforeseen disaster possible.
But money donated to the United Way goes to more than just disaster response. It also helps UCP, an organization that actively looks for ways to expand life for people with disabilities.
Sometimes they are able to do more than just that, as Kim Cordonnier knows firsthand. She’s the children’s program director and also has taught at UCP for a decade.
In a story News-Press NOW told last week, Brendan Glick enrolled his son at UCP to develop both speech and physical disabilities.
Cordonnier was Xander’s teacher and responsible for helping him exceed developmentally.
“That early intervention is key in order to go on to school and not need services anymore,” Cordonnier said. “A lot of those families continue to give to United Way… they know that they can help other families that are in the same situation.”
UCP has adult, child and employment programs. On the walls of the facility are pictures of the proud alumni, as well as kids learning to walk on their own.
“I think with the United Way you kind of get a clear and concise view of where the money actually goes,” Marchel Turner said.
He’s the executive director of the Bartlett Center, a child care, infant care and after-school care facility located in Midtown that has been historically responsible for providing safe opportunities for the community.
“We understand the importance of giving kids a safe haven,” Turner said. “That’s just something that I’ve been really big on since starting at the Bartlett Center, like just having an open-door policy for young people.”
All 17 partner agencies go through an allocations process when they apply for funds from the money raised by the campaign.
Volunteers who live locally make up the allocation committees. They meet face-to-face with the organizations and get to ask follow-up questions on their ideas.
Turner prefers that transparency.
“For a couple reasons; the first reason, it kind of allows the community to know what goes on,” Turner said. “And then also encouraging them to continue to support and play a role as a volunteer.”
To donate to the United Way or learn about being a campaign representative, go online to stjosephunitedway.org/campaign.