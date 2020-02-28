United Way's Success by 6 on Friday provided a free training session to parents and other primary caregivers with children with autism.
The event was created to help parents better understand autism and their child's needs.
"Those early years of a child's life are so important for later success. We know that kids are learning all the time and learning from birth," Bobbie Cronk, Director of Children's Initiatives at United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said.
Dr. Brad Mears, president of the Mears foundation for Autism and professor at University of Central Missouri, said the biggest misconception about autism is that there is a cure.
"There are things out there with books saying, 'I cured my child of autism,' but that is a misdiagnosis, which is great, but it's a misdiagnosis, not a cure," Mears said. "We're not trying to find a cure for autism, we're trying to find ways to prevent, to bring the cases down."
United Way partnered with Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri to put on this particular event. The organization supports families in the area.
"We think anytime that we can help the community better understand autism, that's the best form of awareness and also a big step toward acceptance," Colette Canchola, Director of Community Relations for the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri, said.
The 'Understanding Autism' was a standalone event, but United Way holds different functions to raise awareness of autism and other challenges children may face.
"So, in addition to having this kind of more formal training for parents, we also have different opportunities for parents to learn and play with their kids," Cronk said.
Their next event, Dr. Seuss' Birthday Brunch, will be next Saturday, Mar. 7, at the St. Joseph REC Center from 10 a.m. to noon. It is for parents, caregivers and children age 6 and under.