Brenda Shields, state representative for District 11, speaks to the 2022 graduating class of the United Way Leadership program. Shields was honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award at the event. 

United Way Leadership St. Joseph recognized the program's graduating class of 2022 on Thursday night. 

Graduates, family and community members gathered at the Way of Life Church to celebrate the conclusion of the yearlong program.

