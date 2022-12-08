Brenda Shields, state representative for District 11, speaks to the 2022 graduating class of the United Way Leadership program. Shields was honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award at the event.
United Way Leadership St. Joseph recognized the program's graduating class of 2022 on Thursday night.
Graduates, family and community members gathered at the Way of Life Church to celebrate the conclusion of the yearlong program.
Beginning in 1982, this year mark's the 40th graduating class. Including the 2022 group, nearly 1,000 people have been through the program in its two decades.
Kylee Strough, president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said that the goal of this program is to develop leaders both professionally and personally.
"We want to give them the skills to be great community members, great board members, but also to grow within their organizations, their companies and whatever those dreams they have in their career path," Strough said.
Strough said the curriculum covers a wide array of topics.
"Conflict resolution, how to have just conversation, difficult conversations, understanding personality types ... those things have stood the test of time," Strough said.
Those in attendance had the chance to hear from speakers, including Missouri House District 11 Rep. Brenda Shields, who was a 1990 graduate of the program.
Shields was presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award at the event and said that she was deeply humbled to receive the honor.
"My parents raised me to serve a community and be a leader ... I don't think that anything I do is special. It's just how I was raised," Shields said.
Shields gave a piece of advice for graduates as they take what they learned back to their day-to-day operations.
"Make sure they take these skills that they learn and go out and work in the community," Shields said. "Bring their children, grandchildren back to participate in activities so we train the next generation of leaders."
One of the 28 graduates on Thursday was Mishael Barton, the communications coordinator for Triumph Foods.
Barton said she joined to program in hopes of becoming a better and more effective leader. She encouraged those interested to enroll in the program.
"You will not regret one minute. You will be out of your comfort zone but in the best way possible. And you will be a better and more effective leader," Barton said.
Barton said one of the biggest takeaways for her was the bond with other graduates of the program.
"I have 28 great friends. We came in not knowing each other and we absolutely walked out becoming a really tight-knit group ... just can't put a price on that."
