St. Joseph wouldn’t look the same if it wasn’t for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” depicts how one individual can impact the community. Using the same example -- what would St. Joseph look like without the United Way?
The thought may cause those familiar with the organization to shudder, as it’s more than a building that sits on Fifth Street in Downtown.
“Where many people go to work, because you need a paycheck. Nobody works here because they need a paycheck. Not that we don't need paychecks, but that's not what brings us here,” United Way Campaign Director Renita Neville said.
Every year during its fundraising drive, they raise money for 12 partner agencies; one of which is InterServ. The not-for-profit would likely exist on its own, but perhaps it wouldn’t be able to focus its efforts on feeding the South Side after it was plagued with flooding.
Last year, United Way brought in around $2.6 million during the campaign season. That money stays local.
United Way has been largely responsible for the coordinated effort on the South End -- hosting a daily video call to discuss needs and how each agency can meet those needs.
“Because of those dollars, we were here still, and we were able to shift all of our attention to helping those people who were having trouble finding the help they needed,” Neville said.
The money brought in this year will act the same way. It will be used by partner agencies like the Bartlett Center, AFL-CIO, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri and nine other partners.
“Those dollars are meant to help those (partner) agencies sustain the current program,” Neville said.
It also allows for agencies to apply for grants, such as helping the homeless, which may be of greater need since Mosaic Life Care had to cut spending due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Typically the United Way meets with local businesses in person, but because of social distancing concerns it has mainly moved to an online drive.
Another difference between previous campaigns is it will not set a mark to meet as far as dollars.
“The need has not only remained but increased, and so we just have to do as much as we can,” Neville said. “Our goal is to raise as much money as we can.”