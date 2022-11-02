Jodi Flurry, director of community investment for United Way of Greater St. Joseph, talks with partner organizations during a meeting Wednesday at United Way. The group's annual fundraising campaign wraps with a social event 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Missouri Western's Spratt Stadium.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph's annual campaign is drawing to a close, but the operations of United Way itself are sometimes overlooked because the focus is often on partner agencies.
Raising money is a key aspect of how the organization operates, but actually deciding how to divide those funds is its own process.
To make those decisions, United Way meets with around 150 volunteers about how much money to award to different partnered groups, United Way Executive Director Kylee Strough said.
"They're going to take into account everything from 'How well is the agency being a steward of the United Way dollars they've received in the past? How fiscally responsible are they?'" she said. "'How effective is their programming? How many people are they serving? But also, what are the community needs, and how are they addressing those?'"
The campaign has raised around $2 million, but a final count won't be available until closer to year's end, when donations stop coming in. The amount raised each year is fairly consistent, so volunteers have to be able to prioritize where to allocate funds, Strough said.
"We can go out and try to raise money in different ways but we know when we do that, we're not increasing the amount that's raised," she said. "Sometimes we're just shifting donor dollars from one nonprofit to another, and at the end of the day, that doesn't improve any more lives than before. So, we really look to make our biggest, best effort with our returning donors, our continued donors, those that want to make one gift and know that it's helping in a multitude of places and a variety of ways."
One advantage this year is that it's the first time in a couple years that the United Way has been able to operate similarly to before the COVID-19 pandemic, including an emphasis on in-person events and connecting directly with potential donors, Strough said.
"We're all really passionate about what we do," she said. "That's why we choose to work here. It's not just a job."
A social event for the campaign's conclusion will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hall of Fame Room in Missouri Western's Spratt Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.