United Way meeting with partner agencies

Jodi Flurry, director of community investment for United Way of Greater St. Joseph, talks with partner organizations during a meeting Wednesday at United Way. The group's annual fundraising campaign wraps with a social event 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Missouri Western's Spratt Stadium.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph's annual campaign is drawing to a close, but the operations of United Way itself are sometimes overlooked because the focus is often on partner agencies.

Raising money is a key aspect of how the organization operates, but actually deciding how to divide those funds is its own process.

