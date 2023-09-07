Noah Wheat, who has overcome challenging life circumstances, including a neurodevelopmental disorder, to obtain a new career at Deluxe Truck Stop, speaks Thursday about how the United Way of Greater St. Joseph helped him.
Noah Wheat, who has overcome challenging life circumstances, including a neurodevelopmental disorder, to obtain a new career at Deluxe Truck Stop, speaks Thursday about how the United Way of Greater St. Joseph helped him.
Those inclined to give to charity, but who aren’t certain about choosing a specific cause or who simply want to expand their impact, heard about the United Way’s approach to this problem on Thursday.
The 17 partner agencies and community initiatives that support the United Way of Greater St. Joseph came together at Missouri Western State University to kick off the fundraising effort for this year, which has thus far raised more than $900,000. When all is said and done, proceeds will be distributed throughout Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri in 2024.
“The way begins with you,” as this year’s theme says, or rather, it begins with the more than 200 people who showed up for breakfast and discussion about the United Way’s mission, as defined this year by fundraising campaign co-chair Michelle Clark.
“Right now, the greatest need is mental health in the child care space, as well as you know, employment,” she said. “And so they’re really actively figuring out, you know, how do you fill those gaps to allow people to continue to work, maybe when they’ve encountered some hardships.”
United Way contributions were important in the past in helping Noah Wheat overcome challenging life circumstances and a neurodevelopmental disorder in order to obtain a new career.
“They’ve helped me so much and they can help so many more people similar to me and from all different walks of life as well,” Wheat said. “It’s just amazing.”
The United Way is focused on improving lives via education, better public health and improved financial stability as part of a communal effort. It organizes all of its efforts via stjosephunitedway.org.
Clark is serving as campaign co-chair alongside her husband, Brendon.
“Over the next eight weeks, we invite everybody to be a part of this campaign,” she said. “Whether that’s through your workforce, or your organization, or finding out for yourself how you can get involved, that’s really where we need the community to come together over the next eight weeks.”
