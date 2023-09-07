Those inclined to give to charity, but who aren’t certain about choosing a specific cause or who simply want to expand their impact, heard about the United Way’s approach to this problem on Thursday.

The 17 partner agencies and community initiatives that support the United Way of Greater St. Joseph came together at Missouri Western State University to kick off the fundraising effort for this year, which has thus far raised more than $900,000. When all is said and done, proceeds will be distributed throughout Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri in 2024.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.