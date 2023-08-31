A campaign kicking off next week aims to turn small contributions into a big impact for local social service agencies.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph begins its annual fundraising campaign with a kick-off breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Western State University’s Fulkerson Center. The 2023 theme, “The WAY begins with yoU,” emphasizes the impact individual contributions can have on needed resources in the community.
“United Way of Greater-St. Joseph is nothing without the donors, volunteers and the caring residents that contribute to it,” said Kylee Strough, president of United Way. “It also can translate to the way to achieve dreams, the way to become free of addiction, the way to access child care. All those ways are created by donors because they are the heart and sole of United Way.”
This year, the United Way is hoping to raise $2.5 million for its 17 member agencies, which include organizations like the Salvation Army, InterServ and the Family Guidance Center.
“We want to raise more money than we did last year, that’s the main goal, but also spread the word about United Way, increase awareness and let the folks know what United way does and what resources are available through the partner agencies,” said Brendon Clark, who is co-charing this year’s campaign with his wife, Michelle Clark.
In addition, United Way’s partner agencies have resources that provide things like child care or family assistance. This can prevent HR departments from being stretched thin as they are trying to retain and recruit employees.
“What I have found with the United Way, especially this year, they always find that gap in the community, and with our current environment, probably over the past couple of years after COVID, its been a real challenge to attract and retain employees,” Michelle Clark said.
Organizers emphasized that money raised in St. Joseph remains in the community.
“Our three biggest things are shelter, food and clothing, so there’s always a need there,” said Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army. “Most of the money that we get in from United Way is used for those in shelters to get housed or just get them the basic necessities, so when they are ready to go, they can set up house.”
Other agencies like InterServ, which is the largest recipient of United Way funds, use the money for mobile meals, early care and education, and a youth program. Brett King, executive director of InterServ, expressed gratitude to United Way.
“We use United Way funding in a lot of different aspects with our programming and we very much appreciate it,” King said. “It starts with what you feel like you can do to help others, whether it be through a food pantry or homeless shelters, through United way and InterServ, that’s how it can happen.”
Last year, the campaign raised $2,423,134 for support agencies, programs and services. The top three agencies funded were Salvation Army, Interserv and the Family Guidance Center.
