The 2023 United Way Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Missouri Western State University’s Fulkerson Center.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A campaign kicking off next week aims to turn small contributions into a big impact for local social service agencies.

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph begins its annual fundraising campaign with a kick-off breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Western State University’s Fulkerson Center. The 2023 theme, “The WAY begins with yoU,” emphasizes the impact individual contributions can have on needed resources in the community.

