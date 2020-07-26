As most states have reopened in some fashion, we're seeing what life dealing with the coronavirus could look like for the foreseeable future.
The topic of rebuilding the economy surely will be front and center during the upcoming presidential election. All businesses across the country will be open at some point, but that does not mean they are working at full capacity.
“It might take a while to fully recover, we might be at a 90% economy and we may not fully recover to where we were before,” said Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western State University. “If you think of a restaurant where tables are spaced six feet apart, you will not be able to serve everyone and you will most likely need less servers.’
The economy could look abnormal overall until a vaccine is available for the coronavirus. Even then there are still hurdles that need to be jumped through in terms of how long the vaccine will last, and there will be people who will not get a vaccine.
The U.S. Department of Labor said there were 1.4 million newly unemployed claims this past Thursday. The number the week before sat at 1.3 million. But, from the peak of unemployment caused by the pandemic, the numbers are significantly down
Grant said that while the unemployment rate slowly drops as well as the newly unemployed week by week, it is tough to correlate that with economic improvement.
“Some of the numbers with unemployment are hard to understand in some ways because you have people that are fully employed but they are furloughed for a while,” Grant said. “Plus you have the increased unemployment payments that end soon so you will see the unemployment rate drop as people go back to work.”
Some industries still are crippled by rising coronavirus cases in the country, like entertainment. Another that is hurting because of a lack of tourism is the travel industry. Travel is still banned from a lot of countries to the U.S. and also from it. Airlines have had to switch to other means of revenue while attendance is down.
“Airlines are doing more supply chain work right now since there is less travel. We are definitely seeing the impact of that for international travel right now,” Grant said.
The economy outlook is ever changing, and what a post-COVID-19 economy could look like will become more clear as more time passes.