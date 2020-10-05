Unemployment rates are steadily declining, with the number dropping to 7.9% nationally in the month of September.
In Missouri, the number is even lower, with a rate of 7% reported in August. The latest numbers available for initial unemployment claims in the state are from the last week of September and sat at 7,324, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. That is the lowest number of reported claims since March 14.
And in St. Joseph, the unemployment rate for the month of August was 5.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. So for locals who might be worried about the difficulty of applying online for the unemployment benefits, it should not be that big of an issue, said Delores Rose, director of strategic communications for the Missouri Department of Labor.
“The system capacity has been increased and, as with any other software-based technology, we continue to make updates and regularly perform maintenance on the UInteract system,” Rose said. “We still find that about 90% of claimants are able to file their initial unemployment claims without assistance.”
There are errors and incorrect information that claimants can file that will delay the process of unemployment claims being paid out. Rose said this is one of the biggest issues officials ran into as unemployment numbers rose across the nation due to the coronavirus.
“Claimants should take care to provide accurate information," she said. "Typos in things such as Social Security number, date of birth and addresses can cause delays in processing and payments.”
To apply for unemployment benefits, visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov/.