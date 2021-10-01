Undefeated Mid-Buch faces Hamilton in Week 6

Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the sixth week of high school football.
Mid-Buchanan leads Hamilton 21-7.
Central trails Oak Park 28-0.
Maryville is up 41-6 against Benton.
Lafayette and Chillicothe are tied 28-28.
Savannah is up 18-17 against Cameron.
East Buchanan is up 44-0 over Plattsburg.
St. Joseph Christian trails Knox County 22-8.
Additionally, Bishop LeBlond hosts KC East Christian tonight.
