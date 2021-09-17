Here are the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in Week 4 of high school football.
Lafayette leads Savannah 27-14.
Mid-Buchanan is up against Lathrop 35-0.
East Buchanan leads Hamilton 22-6 in the second quarter.
St. Joseph Christian is down 16-0 against Bishop LeBlond.
Central trails Blue Valley Northwest 42-0 in the second quarter.
Benton will travel to KC Central Saturday.
