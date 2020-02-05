Made with Uncommon Character is joining in on the celebration of the newly crowned Super Bowl champs with a new T-shirt.
The shirt illustrates the special bond between St. Joseph and the Kansas City Chiefs. It reads, "From Training Camp to World Champs," with the shape of Missouri and a football at St. Joseph's location.
Pre-orders for the red, unisex shirts, size small to 3XL, will be taken through Wednesday, Feb. 19. The price is $20, and orders can be made at uncommoncharacter.com.
"St. Joseph has worked hard for more than a decade to bring the Chiefs Training Camp to St. Joseph and make it successful," Kristi Bailey, St. Joseph Community Branding leader said. "The dedication that Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care show is tremendous and that's the feeling that carries into all of our residents."
All funds raised from T-shirt sales will go towards producing more content for Uncommon Character's campaign to help boost morale in St. Joseph.