A week after a relatively low turnout election at the beginning of the month saw a rejection of a tax-levy proposal, the future for Savannah schools is uncertain.
It is a fact of life within public education that although the state government provides great troves of funding each year to help pay for education, this is divided across more than 500 public districts and is strictly regulated on the basis of enrollment levels and economic data, among other criteria. Tax levies are a useful tool to make up the gap between these resources and school district expenses, but such a levy failed on June 2 for Savannah R-3.
For school district leaders, this defeat brings to a halt a funding pipeline that would have helped address much-needed maintenance on the Savannah High School heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, among other concerns. Yet Assistant Superintendent Brian Hansen said on Wednesday that he has understood since March that COVID-19 meant few things would be going to plan for the foreseeable future.
“Definitely, in the background there was a little bit of worry into what the long-term effects of this were going to be,” he said.
Well before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, according to President Stancy Orr Bond of the Savannah R-3 Board of Education, a debate had been held about the manner and scope of the money desired by school leaders.
To help generate consent for passage, the board agreed to apply a 10-year sunset clause into the proposal. District leaders often bristle at such clauses; each year, the cost of education increases by at least a small degree because of inflation. Yet sunset clauses allow a period of time to go by before they snap revenues back to the status quo ante, without accounting for that increase. Despite such concerns, Bond had hopes Savannah would get on board with the proposal.
“And then in 10 years, we would be able to go back to the community and say, ‘Look, we did these things, can you please renew this for another 10 years?’” she said. “So, that didn’t happen.”
About 17,000 people live in Andrew County. The district has just over 2,500 students attending. Yet just under 1,700 people showed up to vote, and the measure failed, with 984 voting “no,” and 709 voting “yes.” Had the levy passed, it would have raised the school tax to $4.34 per $100 in assessed valuation, an increase of 69 cents.
Hansen is focusing for now on getting through COVID-19 and the unpredictable tempest of economic bombs the pandemic is throwing all over the place. All other matters, including maintenance issues, have been pushed to the back burner. Bond has the goal of putting a similar question to voters again.
“It’s just an opportunity to re-evaluate the needs of the district, the wants of the community,” Hansen said. “To make sure we’re doing right by what Savannah needs and wants.”