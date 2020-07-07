Mosaic Life Care and the University of Missouri-Kansas City will be partnering to bring 20 medical students to St. Joseph in January as part of a program aimed at increasing staffing in rural hospitals.
The program is being started due to a grant of $7 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration, a news release from UMKC said.
The program will be bringing 20 medical students to St. Joseph to study in partnership with Mosaic.
Among the medical students, at least five spots will be reserved for Missouri Western State University students, the college’s spokesperson Kent Hire said.
“We’re excited about UMKC School of Medicine’s expansion into St. Joseph and the opportunities it will provide to Missouri Western students wishing to pursue a medical career,” Hire said. “UMKC has guaranteed at least five spots out of 20 for MWSU students. We have encouraged our students who want to start medical school in January to apply and are working with UMKC to formalize an agreement.”
A UMKC news release said the American Association of Medical Colleges projects a shortage of nearly 122,000 physicians by 2032, with primary-care physicians making up almost half of this shortage.
This program is designed to try to help bring physicians to rural areas, something Brock Slabach, senior vice president for the National Rural Hospital Association, said is a multi-layered problem.
Slabach said the first part of the problem is many people who want to practice in rural America are from rural America and the opportunities for people in rural communities to go to medical school often are not there.
Slabach said the program that UMKC is building is designed to help with the second problem, which is programs are becoming less designed for physicians practicing primary care, often what is most needed in rural hospitals.
“I think that it really does look to be a program that that is trying to address the significant concern, and that is to provide medical education either in or close to a rural community and enhance the probabilities of people returning to a rural community to practice,” Slabach said.
Slabach said when students practice a specific specialty and perform a residency at an urban hospital they are less likely to be interested in working for a rural hospital. He said a rural hospital can be attractive for physicians who want to be involved in all different areas of medicine.
“People don’t want to be boxed into a very limited practice that doesn’t allow them to really use all of the training that they have to treat care for patients,” Slabach said. “When I was a real hospital administrator, I had physicians that enjoyed the ability to be a lot more value to their patients, in terms of cradle to grave, taking care of all kinds of situations for their patients and ... that’s really rewarding, I think, for many people.”
The Missouri Healthcare Association does annual hospital workforce reports, and in 2019 it reported there were increased vacancies in a majority of health-care positions surveyed. The report also indicates that in 2019 there was an all-time high in statewide turnover rate at 19.8%.