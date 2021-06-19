Under President Biden, the U.S. has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030. This pledge will require aggressive action and is almost double the target that the U.S. made under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
However, without significant action by the U.S. and other major polluting countries, scientists predict that global temperatures will continue to rise. In the absence of a significant curb in greenhouse gas emissions, data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows that some parts of the U.S. will spend more than 60% of the year with temperatures above 90 degrees by the year 2080.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations body that evaluates the science related to climate change, predicts that under certain scenarios global temperatures could increase by upwards of 5 or 6 degrees by the end of the century. In the direst scenario (scenario A2), global surface temperatures would be nearly 6.5 degrees higher relative to historical average temperatures from the years 1980 to 1999. However, global warming and temperature increases are not uniform and some places will experience temperature increases that are much greater than average.
In addition to a rise in mean global temperatures, climate change will continue to bring more unusually hot summer days. In the U.S., mean maximum temperatures have increased by several degrees since the late 1800s. More common extreme summer heatwaves will make living in some parts of the country more uncomfortable and dangerous. Heat can worsen droughts, and hot, dry conditions will increase wildfire risk. Human health will also be impacted as heat-related illnesses become more prevalent.
While areas in states like Texas and Florida rank high, counties in Missouri like Jefferson, St. Louis, Greene, Jackson and Clay rank in the mid-tier with a projected number of days above 90 degrees by 2080 hovering in the 80 to 90 range.
Bruce Thomas, chief meteorologist at News-Press NOW, said one of the reasons he could see that happening in more populated areas is because of the urban heat island effect.
“The concrete and asphalt holds on to its heat more, so you have this urban heat island effect where the urban cores get really hot from the heat of the sun and then they hold on to it all night and they don’t release it back,” he said.
Thomas also said more people populating the same area can have an effect too.
“We’re little furnaces burning at 98.6 on a good day and we’re burning carbohydrates. We’re basically reradiating solar energy,” he said.
Some parts of the U.S. already have a high number of extremely hot days every year, but even places with a more mild climate could see a significant increase in extreme temperature events. To find the counties projected to experience the hottest weather, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the USGS and NOAA. Researchers calculated the projected number of days per year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher for the year 2080, the historical number of days per year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher and the historical average summer maximum and minimum temperatures. The projections assume the IPCC’s high emissions scenario (A2).
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story
