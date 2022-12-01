The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce welcomed a guest all the way from Washington, D.C., to the annual Chairman’s Breakfast.
Rod Eidshaug, vice president and chief of staff of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the positive collaboration between the U.S. and local chambers.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the St Joseph Chamber of Commerce have had a long partnership working together,” Eidshaug said. “We're here to support all the great work that they're doing to be a resource and to try and figure out how we can work together to turn votes, to get things done, to make America and our communities a better place.”
Eidshaug mentioned the divided government as a challenge.
“We’re heading into a new situation and there’s definitely some challenges,” Eidshaug said. “We're seeing new priorities coming from the Republicans and Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy. The good news is, is that Republicans and Democrats are going to have to work together and get something done. So that's at least a cause for optimism.”
While a divide can present difficulties, it can also create avenues to find middle ground, Eidshaug said.
“The big benefits to divided government is we're not going to see anything like the Build Back Better Inflation reduction, massive tax increases on the business community coming through,” Eidshaug. “Divided government is going to force Republicans and Democrats to come up with bipartisan solutions to solve problems for Americans, for American businesses, for American families.”
Small majorities were another idea, Eidshaug mentioned as a hardship facing leadership.
“It makes it more difficult for leadership to come up with the compromise and to get things done,” Eidshaug said. “We saw this with some of the challenges that Pelosi had on issues like the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the CHIPS Act. Speaker McCarthy is likely to have similar challenges. The good news, however, is that divided government breeds compromise.”
While there’s no guarantee of what the foreseeable future holds, Eidshaug said there's still a lot to be done.
“There's going to be a lot of issues that need to get done,” Eidshaug said. “We just talked about debt ceiling, keeping the government open, there's going to be plenty of others. We're going to need to work together to make sure that these bills are moving forward in a way that's going to be best to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit, to make sure that the economy can grow and that that business is central to a lot of these bills that are moving forward.”
Overall, Eidshaug was impressed with the community turnout.
‘It’s just great to see so many people investing in their community, investing in their community leadership, their community institutions to try and make their community a better place to be, to work, to grow, to live, to thrive,” Eidshaug said.
