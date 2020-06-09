A section of Andrew County U.S. Route 59 from Route CC to U.S. Route 71 is closed after hot temperatures caused a section of pavement to blow up. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation have started making repairs to the roadway, but due to predicted inclement weather, crews have delayed the concrete replacement and expect to reopen the roadway the morning of Friday, June 12.
A pavement blow-up occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. The crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp. The roadway will remain closed around-the-clock for the safety of travelers.
Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.