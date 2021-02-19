Second Harvest Community Food Bank was awarded $50,000 in grant funding from Tyson Foods of St. Joseph.
Through the grant, Second Harvest will be able to continue to provide food to individuals in need through the Fresh Mobile Pantry program. Second Harvest can provide 150,000 additional meals to the nearly 15,000 food insecure individuals that reside in Buchanan County.
“The grant of $50,000 from Tyson Foods allows us to make a tremendous impact within Buchanan County," said Blake Haynes, communications coordinator for Second Harvest. "The additional funding assists our mission of providing nourishment to seniors, children and families that are in need."
Funds are to be allocated to Second Harvest’s Fresh Mobile Pantry program, which currently hosts five locations within Buchanan County at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, Lake Contrary Elementary School, ROC Fellowship, St. Jo Frontier Casino and the Masonic Lodge in Rushville, Missouri.
For more information, go to www.shcfb.org.