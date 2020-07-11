A man in his 20s from Maryville and a man in his 50s from Savannah were both seriously injured in a one vehicle accident on I-29 going south at mile marker 48 in St. Joseph, according to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports.
A Ford F-550 pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was headed south when the driver lost control following a blowout of a front tire. The truck went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Both men were ejected from the vehicle, and neither man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
The crash report said both men were taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.