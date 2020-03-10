A man who has twice been on the receiving end of gunfire has been charged as a suspect in multiple drug deals.
Fabbian Whaley, who was shot in 2017, and shot at in 2018, is charged with two felonies for delivery of a controlled substance.
In a probable cause statement, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Investigator Mike Smith said Whaley sold a confidential informant crack cocaine multiple times.
"Mr. Whaley met with and sold approximately 6.23 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential police informant for $400," Smith wrote in one entry on the statement. "Mr. Whaley knowingly committed the crime and knew of its illegal nature."
In the probable cause statement, Smith wrote that an Aug. 22 drug buy occurred on North Belt Highway.
Whaley has extended contact with the criminal justice system. He was shot by Terrance Brown in September of 2017, according to court filings.
Brown has since been charged with the shooting. He's scheduled for trial on July 21.
After the 2017 shooting in July of 2018, Whaley was shot at while in a car, according to court filings.
The suspect in that case, Isaac Moore, has since been charged with six felonies. Moore is next scheduled to appear in court on March 30 for a plea hearing.
Whaley was not in court for a hearing on Tuesday.
He's being held in the Platte County Jail for safety reasons, his attorney, James Nadolski, told Judge Rebecca Spencer during the hearing.
Whaley is being held on a $40,000 bond, $10,000 of which must be paid in cash. He was officially arrested on March 4 after a warrant was issued the previous day.
Court documents indicate Whaley holds a Country Club Village, Missouri, address.