A 28-year-old man and 7-year-old girl from Iowa were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash around 5 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway-36 near Osborn, Missouri.
The flipped a 2008 Land Rover onto its roof after he drove off the road and crashed into a median, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
There also was a 4-year-old girl in the vehicle who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to reports.
