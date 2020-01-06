A third and fourth candidate recently signed up to run for one of two open St. Joseph School District Board of Education seats.
Joshua Hall, a lifelong St. Joseph resident and Benton graduate, has thrown his hat into the ring. He has worked for the local media as well as the school district and currently has a daughter completing her sixth-grade year at Spring Garden.
Business owner and investor Rick Gilmore also filed as a candidate for one of the two open seats currently being held by Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman, both with three-year terms. Gilmore had three children and two grandchildren attend schools in the district.
The last day for candidate filing is Tuesday, Jan. 21, and interested parties can go to the school district offices Downtown at 925 Felix St. to fill out the required forms. For more information, potential candidates can go to www.sjsd.k12.mo.us to view qualifications.