A tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 29 Saturday morning.

 By Matt Hoffmann News-Press NOW

Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County.

Both Micky Sprayberry, the passenger, and James Duggar, the driver, were transported to Mosiac Life Care Hospital.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor trailer traveled off the side of I-29 south, hit a guardrail and then came to rest on a "steep embankment."

Duggar suffered minor injuries while Sprayberry suffered moderate injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash occurred at 3 a.m., according to the crash report. 

