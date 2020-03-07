Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County.
Both Micky Sprayberry, the passenger, and James Duggar, the driver, were transported to Mosiac Life Care Hospital.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor trailer traveled off the side of I-29 south, hit a guardrail and then came to rest on a "steep embankment."
Duggar suffered minor injuries while Sprayberry suffered moderate injuries.
No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash occurred at 3 a.m., according to the crash report.