Two men were injured after an accident about four miles northwest of Westboro, Missouri, Saturday morning.
The accident happened when a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Joel Gibson, 45, of Westboro, traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59 crossed the center line, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. It struck the front driver side of a southbound 2019 Freightliner driven by Charles Hurst, 63, of Tarkio, causing the car to rotate counterclockwise and skid off the west side of the road in a private driveway, the patrol report said.
The Freightliner crossed the center line, traveling off the west side of the highway and striking an embankment, the patrol report said.
Gibson, who suffered moderate injuries, was transported to Shenandoah Medical Center before being transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Trauma Center for his injuries. Hurst had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Both drivers were using safety devices, the patrol report said.