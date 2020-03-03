Two people died in separate crashes in Atchison County, Missouri, and Andrew County, Missouri, on Tuesday.
The first wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. and involved a 63-year-old male from Pattonsburg, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver had a medical issue prior to the wreck at U.S. Highway 136 and X Avenue.
The second wreck occurred in Andrew County on U.S. Highway 71 around 4:45 p.m., involving a 50-year-old male from Sheridan, Missouri.
Troopers said the vehicle traveled off the road, then back on and ejected the driver.