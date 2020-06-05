Two drop-off sites will be available for residents to take debris from the storm that occurred during the overnight hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The drop-off sites have been established to support private residential efforts to clean up homeowners' properties from tree damage experienced during the severe windstorm.

The first drop-off site is located in the field north of the Bill McKinney Softball Complex at Heritage Park on Waterworks Road. The second site is located at the parking lot on Southwest Parkway across the street from Bode Ice Arena.

Guidelines for using the drop-off sites are as follows:

• Debris may be dropped off beginning Saturday, June 6, at noon.

• The last date for drop-off at these locations is Aug. 1.

• Commercial companies may not use the drop-off sites.

• Only residents of St. Joseph are allowed to drop off storm debris.

The landfill will not be providing free service at its location for storm debris disposal. Residents who take storm debris to the landfill will be required to pay the normal service rate.

Street crews expect all roadways should be back open by Monday, June 8. Storm debris blocking roadways will be moved off to the side to allow for traffic flow. Property owners are responsible for removing this debris from their properties. To report a downed tree blocking a street, please call (816) 271-4848.