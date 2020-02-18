Two people have been arrested in connection to a high-speed chase in Clinton and Livingston Counties.
Rai’mon Watson, Kansas City, and Tyson Scott, Grandview, are charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Saturday, Clinton County deputies joined the pursuit of a black Dodge Challenger that started in Livingston County. The vehicle was entering the county on I-35 via the city limits of Cameron.
The vehicle traveled south on I-35, heading into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The vehicle eventually traveled on the correct side of the road and began flowing with traffic. The Challenger forced other vehicles off the road and traveled 150 mph. The pursuit made its way through Lathrop and into Plattsburg. There, the Livingston County Sheriff performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase.
Deputies recovered firearms and narcotics in the vehicle along with items for the distribution of narcotics.
A judge issued a no bond warrant for both Watson and Scott.