Several people were transported by Buchanan County EMS for care after a traffic accident involving two cars Friday.
The crash happened at 14th Street and Mason Road before 5:30 p.m. on Friday. According to police, a maroon car was turning when it was rear-ended by a silver car.
The police said several people were injured including the driver of the maroon car and passengers of the silver car.
It is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of injuries.
Traffic was blocked for a short period of time after the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.