Some of St. Joseph's top spellers packed the Truman Middle School gym on Saturday for the annual spelling be.
The winner of the bee, Emilee Evans, and runner up, Andrew Byrd, advanced to a regional spelling bee to take place in March.
The winner of that tournament will represent Northwest Missouri in Washington, D.C., for the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 24 to 29.
According to local officials, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation will be sponsoring the regional winner's travel costs for the national tournament.
"I sometimes get scared, because I hear the words in front of me," Evans said. "But when I finally get up there, I just go for it and it's easy."
She added that she started spelling in fifth grade and hasn't looked back. Competitors on Saturday were all in middle schools throughout the city.
"Ever since I knew I was kind of a good speller, I had a passion for spelling," Evans said. "When I first started spelling, I never thought I would make it this far and it kind of scared me but I've gotten used to it."
"I'm very excited but it's very nerve wracking," Byrd said. "My brother started out in fifth grade, and I'd get out of class and go watch him. That kind of boosted what I wanted to do."
"When I was in fifth grade I was like 'I want to do this,'" he said.