More than 100 people arrived at the Remington Nature Center on Thanksgiving morning for the 15th annual Sertoma Turkey Trot.
Participants ran or walked a little more than three miles on Waterworks Road next to the Missouri River. Plaques were given to the top male and female finishers, as well as medals to the top three finishers in each age division.
While many traditions this year have been canceled or altered because of the pandemic, the Turkey Trot was a way to keep some resemblance of a normal Thanksgiving.
“This is going to be my seventh Turkey Trot,” said Lydia Grier, a participant in the race. “Every morning, wake up and run a 5K on Thanksgiving.”
But there’s no denying this year is different. Participants even said there were fewer people than past years.
“Already, I see a lot less people, but I’m glad we are still able to do this tradition,” Grier said.
Even plans after the race, like visiting relatives and large dinners, have changed.
“The main meal that we were going to have today got canceled, because my mother-in-law, that was hosting, is now quarantining because she got exposed to the virus and she’s getting a test,” said Joe Bridgman, a participant in the race. “We don’t know if she has it or not, so right now, all of our plans are up in the air. We have nothing planned.”
“It’s the first time not going to relatives,” said Jaxon Ball, a runner in the race.
Ball’s Central High School cross-country running mate, Aidan Lindstrom, said relatives aren’t visiting either.
“We’re actually not having any relatives over to our house,” Lindstrom said.
While the holiday may look a little different, and traditions have been canceled, participants said there is always the food to look forward to — from mashed potatoes to green bean casseroles to, of course, the turkey.
Like they say, you have to wobble before you gobble.