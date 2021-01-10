The Pony Express Museum is preparing for its 22rd year of presenting Tuesday Night Talks.
This year museum officials are offering a virtual event, revisiting crowd favorites of the past five years specially selected by TNT Chairman Joe Houts. Just as in the past, the audience may hear authors, historians and lecturers on a wide range of topics. Instead of visiting the museum in person, the audience may view any or all of the six speakers on the website, www.ponyexpress.org, at their convenience.
Museum officials said the plan is to resume the normal format for the talks in 2022.
The 2021 Virtual Speaker schedule includes:
-- Jan. 12: “The Pony Lady” Carlene Makawski.
-- Jan. 19 “Native American Tribes along the Pony Express Trail” Steve Friesen.
-- Jan. 26 “Remember the Sultana” Alicia Lee Scott.
-- Feb. 2 “25 Days by Stage: The Overland Mail Company Marianne Babal 1858 – 1861.”
-- Feb. 9 “They Stole Teddy Roosevelt’s Boat” Gregg Hatten.
-- Feb. 16 “Dust in the Wind” Jim Lehr.