Tuesday Night Talks celebrated more than 20 years of success of the program at the Pony Express Museum on Tuesday evening.
The program became a popular and educational event in the community over the years during the months of January and February.
Executive Director Cindy Daffron talked about some of the history the program has featured in the past.
“We’ve learned about the Cherry Mash and we’ve learned about the park system in St. Joe, and Wild Bill Hickok came last year,” Daffron said.
Daffron also talked about how attendance has grown over the years and how it has been held at other locations.
After the first year “they changed it and they had around 60, then the following year, they had to hold it at the Christian Science Church when they had 375 people,” said Daffron. “There’s been around 10,000-plus people that have attended, because we average right at 115.”
She also has seen the impact this program can make on attendees. Daffron recalled a woman thanking her and sharing how it helped her husband who is a Vietnam veteran.
“She said, ‘You made my life so happy because he was able to remember it, a lot of other things he couldn’t, everybody talked to him and treated him.’ So it was really good fit for them,” Daffron said.
This year’s events include St. Joseph’s Role in Western Migration, Western Art Preservation and Missouri’s Bicentennial 101.
The hope for the future of this program is to pass it on to younger generations who will continue to come together and keep history alive.