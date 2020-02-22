Was the next great American skater in St. Joseph on Saturday? It's possible, but for some, it's a miracle just to get up on their skates.
On the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," in which the United States defeated the Soviet Union in the Olympics, Northwest Missouri kids had the chance to pick up a stick for the first time.
"It's a really cool thing to see these families come in here where the parents are a little confused," Will Stuck, a volunteer for the "Try Hockey Free" event, said. "We're not in hockey country, so to try and see them learn the sport is neat because we're walking them through it."
Like the United States in 1980, St. Joseph's hockey teams are made up of players from what would normally be rival schools. The formula worked well for the Americans in Lake Placid, New York, where they defeated the Soviet Union 4-3.
"While there is a pretty good hockey community in St. Joe, to have enough kids to make a (St. Joseph) team is impossible," Stuck said. "Our teams are made up of people from out on 36 Highway, people from Andrew County and pretty much all of Northwest Missouri."
The "Try Hockey Free" event ran from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the St. Joseph Bode Ice Arena.
Stuck said kids who missed the event still have an opportunity to get involved this spring with open skates and paid lessons. Interested parties can get more information by calling the arena.
And who knows, the next Mike Eruzione or Herb Brooks might have taken their first lap around the rink in St. Joseph.