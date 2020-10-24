Dean VanSchoiack, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives District 9 seat, organized a Trump train parade throughout northwest Missouri — from Bolckow all the way south to Gower.

“I've had the idea for some time, and then I saw the Trump trains and the flotillas for Trump and I thought it'd be really cool to just run one through the ninth legislative district, where I'm running for state representative,” VanSchoiack said. “We're going to hit all the towns in the ninth district and end up at Buffalo Wild Wings and have a good time after it's all over with.”

The parade started at Messick Park in Savannah, Missouri, and ended at the Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Joseph. The group travelled about 150 miles, to not only support Trump, but also the Republican Party.

“Trump's the best candidate for president because of what he's done, he has delivered on his promises to the American people,” VanSchoiack said “I think he'll do that again. He brought our economy to a really great place before COVID. And he'll do that again, as well. We're going to build this economy back and we're going to have a great country.”

More than 60 people attended the parade with some joining during the three-hour route. VanSchoiack said the caravan was a reminder for people to get out and vote on Nov. 3.