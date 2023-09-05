Truman Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary

One of St. Joseph’s middle schools celebrated a landmark anniversary with past and present members of its community.
Truman Middle School hosted an open house on Tuesday to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.
Many former students and teachers came after school let out to enjoy some refreshments, share stories of their time at Truman and take a tour of the school to see just how much has changed over half a century.
Heather Evans has been a part of the school both as a student and as a teacher. Evans takes pride in being a Truman Tiger.
“I love to tell people that I’m part of the Truman team,” Evans said. “I just think this is a really great place to work and to be a student.”
The tight-knit school community has been felt by many, including Truman principal Landi Quinlin.
“We are a large family,” Quinlin said. “That seems to be the case since long before I was here, for all 50 years. We’ve seen today, many people came through and shared their memories with us. It’s wonderful.”
While reminiscing about the past, the school also showed what was happening in the present. The tour of the school showcased some classes and activities that likely never could have been imagined when the school opened up in 1973.
It’s that adaptation, in both curriculum and student life, that gives the Truman community confidence headed into the next 50 years.
“Truman is in for the long haul,” Evans said. “We have a really good building. We have a good location and we have a good staff. We’ll be here for many years to come.”
