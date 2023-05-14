top story Truck rollover on S 22nd St. & Seneca St. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A truck rolled onto its side at the corner of S 22nd St. & Seneca St. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Around 6:30 on Sunday evening, there was a one-vehicle crash on the corner of South 22nd Street and Seneca Street.According to officials, a truck rolled onto its side and the driver suffered injuries.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Nebraska Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive +10 World News Border crossings off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app +4 Regional News 2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89 More Regional News → National News +94 National News Turkey's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff +10 World News Border crossings off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app +10 World News Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods streets, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 3 killed More National News → 0:33 Sunday Evening Weather Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
