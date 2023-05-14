Truck rollover on S 22nd St. & Seneca St.

A truck rolled onto its side at the corner of S 22nd St. & Seneca St.

 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

Around 6:30 on Sunday evening, there was a one-vehicle crash on the corner of South 22nd Street and Seneca Street.

According to officials, a truck rolled onto its side and the driver suffered injuries.

