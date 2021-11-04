An incident remains under investigation after a truck crashed into an apartment building around 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gene Field Road.
The Chevrolet Silverado backed into one of the buildings' corner apartments, St. Joseph police said.
Despite the damage, there was no risk of the wall collapsing, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
