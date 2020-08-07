Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening Saturday, Aug. 8, as A drive-thru and carry-out operation only at 5101 N. Belt Highway.
The newest 1,650-square-foot café features an island-inspired atmosphere and is owned by franchisees Nick and Channi Patel. The franchise duo lives in Overland Park, Kansas, where they have two other cafes and are excited to bring the flavor of the tropics to St. Joseph residents.
"I was driving by St. Joseph and I took the exit and saw how popular this area was and came to the decision that there wasn't anything like this in the community," Nick Patel said.
The Patels started looking at the location back in the fall of 2019 and were pushing hard to get a drive-thru in the location.
"Now everybody wants the convenience of a pick-up order and drive-thru, and it'll be really busy but I'm glad to have it," Nick Patel said.
The Patels said the business is targeting consumers who want to eat better and feel better.
"A lot of people read tropical smoothie, but we're a cafe and we have a lot of food and I don't think there's anything fast and casual (like it) in St. Joseph that I've seen," Channi Patel said.
All items are made fresh daily and smoothies are made to order and can have fruits substituted in and out.
This grand opening will look a little different from their other two locations since it'll be drive-thru and carry-out for the time being, but the Patels have been engaging with the community on social media.
"Traditionally, we would have first 30 guests get free items, but now we can't do that so we're using social media to target our consumers," Channi Patel said.
The business has received a lot of positive feedback from the community and its initial post about the grand opening reached more than 30,000 people.
"We're giving away yearly smoothies if you tag two friends and share and like our posts and that post got about 45,000 views," Nick Patel said.
To kick off the grand opening, the business is offering $2.99 smoothies on Aug. 8 and $3.99 flatbreads on Aug. 9.
In order to keep the community and staff safe, the business plans to stay with drive-thru, app orders and carry out until things calm down.