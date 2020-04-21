Troopers see speeding trend

Under the stay-at-home order the roadways have seen fewer vehicles, however, there are still traffic violations, including excessive speeds.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol pointed out a statewide trend where troopers are seeing speeds ranging from 106 mph to 121 mph.
"People feel with less traffic, that it's an opportunity to maybe increase their speed or drive faster because there's less traffic out on the roadway," Sgt. Jake Angle, with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said.
It appears there could be a few factors in the increased speed across the state.
"It's a little hard to sometimes to put your finger on. I think definitely, maybe the warmer weather might play a role in that. You're just coming off winter, people are getting out more and stuff like that, but I think it's a combination of things," Angle said.
On social media the Missouri State High Patrol General Headquarters reminds drivers that though there is less traffic, there are still the same amount of troopers.
"We continue to do what we always have, the mission hasn't changed at all. Maybe with the times we're in now we may have to conduct that mission a little differently," Angle said. "We're still out there day in and day out, enforcing the traffic laws of the state of Missouri with our overall goal of overall traffic safety."
Angle said one of the major contributing factors to traffic crashes is speeding, but it's also important to continue to follow all traffic laws in addition to slowing down.
"The message would be for people to slow down, obey all traffic laws. The last thing we want is for people to be involved in a crash or cause a crash that might injure themselves or someone else," Angle said.