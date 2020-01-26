January has been deemed National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention month by the U.S. Department of Defense.
About 21 million people worldwide are victims of forced labor, according to Department of Defense statistics. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 114 cases of human trafficking in Missouri last year, down from 178 in 2018, which was the highest in the previous five years.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol said while troopers are trained to spot the signs, human trafficking isn’t common in our area.
“It seems to be more of an incident that occurs more in metropolitan areas,” Angle said. “We tend to see more of the transporting part of it, that people are passing through our area.”
He said troopers are trained on what to do during a traffic stop if they come across a potential human trafficking situation.
“First of all, we’re trained in that complete traffic-stop concept, because you just never know. You pick up on a lot of other things besides the initial violation you stop people for,” he said. “So, for officers to be aware of their surroundings, what’s going on around them, the situation, that’s the key.”
When it comes to someone who could be held against their will or a victim of trafficking, officers look for general indicators.
“They seem subdued or they don’t comment or they don’t make eye contact, little things like that,” Angle said. “There’s not just one thing that may scream something’s wrong here. It’s usually the totality of the circumstances.”
Social media often stirs up concerns about human trafficking, with stories about zip ties on vehicles or other obstructions that make people get out of cars.
“I can’t speak to what’s particularly happened in our area,” Angle said. “I’m not saying those things don’t go on, but I would stress to people out there is to be aware of their surroundings.”