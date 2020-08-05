A local Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has received recognition for protecting children.
In a ceremony at Troop H on Wednesday, Trooper Jacob Hirner was awarded employee of the month along with a couple of challenge coins following a number of arrests he has made.
After completing a training last September to identify motorists who pose a threat to children, Hirner arrested five people in a two-month period on felony charges who had failed to register as sex offenders.
In addition, he made two other arrests of sex offenders, one who lived within a thousand feet of a school or child care facility and another for possession of child pornography.
“We have a program in the Missouri State Highway Patrol that revolves around protecting children,” Hirner said. “Each trooper in IPC, it’s an interdiction for the protection of children. After that training was received, I just went out and applied it and we were able to make some good cases and at the end of the day, protect a few children and, hopefully, more to come.”
Hirner has been a member of the patrol for less than three years and according to the nomination, has demonstrated an outstanding mission by making 46 felony arrests in 2019 by being resourceful and dedicated to protecting children.
Hirner hopes to share his experiences and training with other troopers and encourages anyone interested in becoming trooper to reach out to their local troop.
“If anybody is ever interested in seeing what we do, or potentially being a trooper we offer ride-alongs and if anybody wants to ride with me, I’m more than happy to have someone as soon as COVID ends, to hop in my car and I’d be willing to show anybody anything they wanted to see,” Hirner said.