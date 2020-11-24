Triumph Foods of St. Joseph donated nearly 41,500 pounds of pork products to Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
The donation of pork spare ribs, back ribs, hams, loins, tenderloins and other cuts of meat is enough to help provide more than 34,500 meals.
“This donation will allow our organization to provide premium pork products to individuals in need during these tough times," said Blake Haynes, communications coordinator for Second Harvest Community Food Bank. "The holiday season creates even more stress on those that are food insecure, with partnerships and donations like this, we are able to lessen that stress, allowing them to put food on the table.”
“Triumph Foods will continue to stand by our commitment to Second Harvest by fighting against food insecurity in the Second Harvest service area.” said Chris Clark, communications & community relations manager with Triumph Foods. “This time of year can be difficult for families in our area, especially while in a health pandemic. We stay committed to everything we can do to help our community and Second Harvest on their mission to help feed our friends and families.”