Six years after being found guilty of killing her on-again-off-again boyfriend Clinton “Sam” Justice, Angela Henderson is once again facing a jury for the murder.
Henderson was granted a retrial in 2018 by the Missouri Court of Appeals after they found that instructions given to the jury were not up to standards and did not give the defendant a fair trial. That second trial kicked off on Tuesday afternoon with opening statements from the state and defense.
Chad Gaddie, an assistant prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County, told the jury about the days leading to Justice’s body being discovered.
According to Gaddie, Justice had been in contact with either family or friends from Monday, Dec. 3, 2012, to Thursday, Dec. 6, 2012, but when his daughters did not hear from him Friday or Saturday, they began to worry.
“And so this builds on Saturday until it gets to a point on about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, that Rachel, one of Sam’s daughters, decides on going over,” Gaddie said.
Rachel Gross testified that she went to her father’s apartment, and after being unable to get him to open the door, she kicked in the back door, where she was greeted by the smell of death.
“I saw my dad laying face down in the middle of his living room floor,” Gross said. “There was blood all over his front door, all over his wall and all on his recliner.”
According to Gaddie, an investigation found that Justice had died from a stab wound to his chest and a slicing wound to his jugular vein. Gaddie told the jury that testimony from Kim Keith, a man currently serving 15 years in connection to the murder, would show that Henderson had been the one to deliver these fatal blows when Justice refused to give her money for drugs.
“This went on for a while with Angela trying to get money from Sam, Sam saying that ‘I’m not going to give you money,’ Gaddie told the jury. “Eventually,Keith says, ‘I’m out of there.’ And then he takes the meth and he starts to leave, and when he starts to leave, Angela pulls out a knife. And when she pulls out the knife, she stabs Sam.”
Henderson denied the allegations against her throughout the investigation, and her attorney, Jarret Johnson, told the jury the state’s case against her was weak for relying on Keith, whom he said was trying to get less time for testifying.
“Kimmy Keith is a sociopath, and the evidence is going to show you that Kimmy Keith would tell any story to anybody to save his own skin,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said the testimony of another key witness to the alleged murder, Joshua Mollett, was unreliable because the man was deemed incompetent.
“This is Josh, who, people will come in and tell you, he has a very low-functioning IQ somewhere in the 50s, that he’s easily confused and that he gets disoriented,” Johnson said.
The trial is set to continue on Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m.