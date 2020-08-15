Travel continues to increase as fall approaches

Travel throughout the United States and to tropical destinations has increased, but numbers still remain below average for summer.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of people traveling here in the last month,” said Chad Cotter, general manager for the St. Joseph branch of TotallyTrips. “A lot of people have been going to Mexico since their reopening in July and Jamaica."
On Aug. 6, Mexico did issue a Level 4, "Do Not Travel" advisory due to increased crime and a Level 3 "Travel Health Notice" due to COVID-19.
Despite travel advisories, Cotter has received a lot of positive feedback from those vacations.
"They are coming back and saying they had a great trip," Cotter said. "They feel like they had the whole resorts to themselves. Mexico is definitely having the best specials and prices I've seen out there."
Another usually popular travel spot in the United States is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and is still limiting travel.
“Hawaii is one of those places that hasn’t really picked up just because they have acquired some of the strictest protocols,” Cotter said.
Currently upon arrival guests have to self-quarantine for 14 days of the duration or their stay.
In a news conference last Thursday, Hawaii’s governor announced that the officials are looking at delaying a new program that was set to begin Sept. 1 as COVID-19 continues to spike.
The program would allow for tourists to not self-quarantine if a negative COVID-19 test was presented when entering the islands.
"Resorts and destinations are taking all the precautions," Cotter said. "So if people want a good deal right now, there are some really low prices."