top story Transmitters down for some channels, Dabl unavailable News-Press NOW Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Our transmitter for stations 30.1 CBS, 30.2 Dabl and 30.3 Telemundo is down and awaiting repairs. Stations will be unavailable over-the-air until further notice.However, 30.1 CBS programming is available on 26.2 and 30.3 Telemundo programming is available on 21.3.
